22 years old in court for alleged murder

ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-year-old man, Seyi Fatusi, has been remanded at the Olokuta prison custody in Ondo state by an Akure Chief Magistrate Court for alleged murder.

He was alleged to have killed one Adekunle Akinbosotu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatusi was brought before Magistrate, Mrs. Victoria Bob-Manuel, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecution, the accused person and others at large committed the offence on March 24, 2019 at about 10.00am at Oluseyi street beside, General Hospital, Ondo, in the Ondo magisterial district.

He was alleged to have killed the 30-year-old man by shooting him with gun on the head which led to his death.

The alleged offence was said to be contrary to section 316 and punishable under section 324 and 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo state of Nigeria, 2006.

The prosecution did not take the plea of the accused.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Suleiman Abdullateef, applied for the remand of the accused person in prison custody pending the issuance of a legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution’s office.

He added that there was a sister case with charge No. MAK/98c/2018 and MAK/118C/2019.

Counsel to the accused, Mr. Adeola Kayode, did not oppose the remand application by the prosecutor.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Victoria Bob-Manuel, ordered the remand of the accused person at Olokuta prison pending the issuance of a legal advice from the DPP’s office and adjourned till September 18, 2019 for review of legal advice.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App