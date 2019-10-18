22 vehicles in two mechanic workshops, destroyed in another Onitsha tanker fire

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than 48 hours after a tanker explosion that killed several people in Onitsha, another tanker in early hours of Friday went up in flame burning 22 vehicles and damaging property worth millions of Naira.

The accident occurred along Omoba Area along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Onitsha in Anambra state.

According to an eyes witness,the tanker collided with a truck and ignited fire immediately, thereby burning 3 Caterpillars, 3 cars and a truck loaded with planks.

Confirming the accident, the Anambra State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna said that, “today 18/10/2019 at about 03:26am ,a trailer loaded with petroleum product at Omoba Area along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, collided with a truck and ignited fire burning 3 Caterpillars, 3 cars and a truck laden with planks’.

He said the Police patrol teams led by the Area Command in Onitsha rushed to the scene and cordoned off the Area to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation.

He also added fire Service men were contacted and they promptly responded,which led to the immediate extingusihing of the fire before it becomes intractable.

He further stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

According him, no life was lost in the accident.

He also stated that the Police had cleared every obstruction to enable free flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, Daily Trust gathered that over 22 vehicles parked in two mechanical workshops, along Udodi street, Omaba phase 2 were burnt ,while 8 houses were also torched in the fire incident .

