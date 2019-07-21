Breaking News
‘2,181 Kaduna pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia’

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna Published Date
Kaduna State intending pilgrims board their flight to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj at the Kaduna Airport yesterday, after Governor Nasir El-Rufai, his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe and other senior government officials bade them farewell PHOTO: Kaduna Govt House
The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has, so far, transported 2,181 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s hajj.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, on Sunday, said the fourth flight with 545 intending pilgrims from Soba, Zaria and Kaura Local government areas left Kaduna International Airport at 4:28am on Saturday.

Abdullahi told newsmen that, so far, 1,301 males and 880 females were transported by the Med view airline.

About 3,600 intending pilgrims are expected to perform the pilgrimage from the state this year.

