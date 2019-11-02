21-year-old Kenyan wins Abeokuta 10km race, goes home with $5,000

ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old Kenyan athlete, Biwott Kemboi, on Saturday, beat over 3,000 racers in the Abeokuta 10 kilometers Marathon race after completing the race in 28 minutes and 16 seconds.

Daily Trust reports that athletes from 18 countries took part in the race, tagged “JAC Motors Abeokuta 10KM Marathon Race 2019.”

Kemboi went home with $5,000 overall prize in the male category, while an Ethiopian, Tadu Nare, who crossed the finish line in 33 minutes and 43 seconds, clinched $5,000 overall prize in the female category prize.

Two Ethiopians; Rotich John and Alemneh Tegene, came second and third in the male category after completing the race in 29 minutes and four seconds, and 30 minutes and 16 seconds respectively.

For the indigenous athletes, Emmanuel Gyang won N1,000,000 first prize in the male category and fourth overall, having crossed the finish line in 31 minutes and one seconds.

Nigeria’s Fadekemi Olude went home with N1,000,000 first prize in the female category, after completing the race in 37 minutes and 29 seconds.

Speaking after presenting medals to the winners, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, applauded the organiser of the race and Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Bukola Olopade, for bringing the race to the state.

Olopade, who was a Sports commissioner in the state, said he was happy to return home in order to organise “a world-class Marathon race.”

He disclosed that the next edition of the marathon race would take place in Remo, Ogun East Senatorial district in December.

