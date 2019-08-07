21 out of 25 Kogi lawmakers move to impeach Yahaya Bello’s deputy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi state House of Assembly on Wednesday moved against the state deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba over alleged acts of misconduct.

Majority leader of the House, Abdullahi Bello (Ajaokuta, APC) at plenary on Wednesday read a petition signed against the deputy governor on the floor of the Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority leader who affirmed that 21 out of the 25 lawmakers signed the petition said allegations, actions and utterances of the deputy governor in recent times amounted to acts of “gross misconduct” which must be investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cited Section 188 of 1999 Constitution and thereafter prayed the House to commence investigations into the alleged acts of gross misconduct by Achuba.

The Speaker Kogi Assembly, Kolawole Matthew agreed to the prayers in the petition and asked the petition be served on the deputy governor for him to respond within 14 days.

Daily Trust reports that the move is coming amidst the lingering feud between the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his deputy, Simon Achuba.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App