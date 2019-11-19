21 new kings in Ibadan lose crowns as Court quashes case

ADVERTISEMENT

The crisis rocking the Olubadan-in-council was put to rest on Tuesday as the Oyo State Government withdrew their crowns as part of the condition to settle-out-of-court proposed by the state government.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo state, had on August 23, 2019 referred parties in the controversial coronation of 21 kings by the immediate-past Governor Abiola Ajimobi to a lower court.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, who inherited the matter, had opted for an out-of-court settlement to restore peace between the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and his estranged chiefs.

The appellate court ordered that the case be returned for trial before another judge of the state High Court.

The parties reached agreement on Tuesday when the state High Court in a suit number M/317/2017 filed by High Chief Rashidi Ladoja pronounced that the parties in the suit have met and agreed that they will let go the right to wear beaded crown and coronet granted by the state government during the pendency of the suit.

The judgement read by Justice A Aderemi reads: “that all the gazettes affecting the chieftaincy laws of Ibadan land particularly gazette Nos.14 vol.42 of 23rd August 2017; 15 Vol 42 of 24 August 2017 and 3 vol 43 of 29th March 2018 and the subsequent elevation of High Chiefs and Baale in Ibadan land as Obas during the pendency of this suit be and are hereby set aside.

“That the right to wear beaded crown and coronet granted by the state government during the pendency of the suit, are hereby revoked.

“That the 1st defendant shall take steps to reconcile all parties involved in the chieftaincy matters to foster unity and harmony in the protection of the tradition of Ibadan land as relates to the chieftaincy laws of Ibadan land.”

Meanwhile, the family heads in Ibadan land has described the judgement as victory for Ibadan land, and for the sons and daughters of Ibadan land.

The Mogajis, in a statement by their spokesperson, Wale Oladoja, said the judgement reflected the true wishes of the people of Ibadan land, urging the embattled high chiefs to support Olubadan for rapid development of the ancient town.

