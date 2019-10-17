20YearsAKing: 2Baba’s concert may ground Lagos on December 28

ADVERTISEMENT

Following public acceptance that heralds the announcement of the #20YearsAking concert of African music legend, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, there are indications that the highly anticipated event billed for December may ground the city of Lagos.

According to the organisers, the celebrated Nigerian artist, 2Baba, will be staging his concert tagged ‘20years A King’ on the 28th of December, 2019, at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The concert, they said, is a celebration of 2Baba’s 20 years in the Nigerian music industry since the release of the classic hit song “knock me off” as a member of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz in 1999.

Announcing the Lagos concert on his social media pages today, 2Baba said: “December 28! Lagos, are you ready? Make it a date with me. It’s going to be a December like no other.”

Since the announcement of the concert, fans and music lovers have dominated the comment section expressing excitement and anticipation.

The concert is expected to be one-of-a-kind performance as 2Baba is set to take fans down memory lane; performing songs from the early stage of his career till date.

The organisers have also said #20yearsAKing concert will feature performances from other big artists in the Nigerian music industry.

See 2Baba’s tweet below:

December 28! Lagos, are you ready? Make it a date with me. It’s going to be a December like no other 🔥🔥🔥 #2BabaLive #20yearsakingfinale Get tickets at https://t.co/Js2QvJINeD pic.twitter.com/X8tJJrjVYT — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) October 17, 2019

