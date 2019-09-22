  1. Home
#20YearsAKing: 2Baba to host BBNaija’s Top 10 housemates at Abuja concert

By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos Published Date
Innocent '2Baba' Idibia
Innocent '2Baba' Idibia. PHOTO CREDIT: Kelechi Amadi-Obi (www.kelechiamadiobi.com)

Nigerian music icon, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, has announced plans to host the remaining ten housemates in the Big Brother Naija’s house at his Abuja concert, as part of activities marking his birthday and #20YearsAKing project.

He disclosed this when he visited the housemates at the Biggie’s house unannounced, alongside his manager and business partner, Efe Omoregbe and Larry Gaaga.

The housemates, who expected to attend his #20YearsAKing Abuja concert billed for October 11 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, are: Elozonam, Cindy, Diane, Frodd, Ike, Mercy, Mike, Omashola, Seyi, and Tacha.

During his stay at the BBNaija house, the housemates had the opportunity to party with him as he celebrated his birthday with them.

2Baba also came bearing gifts, his own custom branded “Necklace 2” earphones making the Top 10 housemates the first set of people to own the premium merchandise released in partnership with leading mobile accessories brand, Oraimo.

2Baba also performed two songs as well as enjoyed tributes by the housemates backed by a superb Alternate Sound.

