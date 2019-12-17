2023: YIAGA Africa targets 5 million youths, 30% elective offices

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Not Too Young To Run (NTYTR) Movement has said it is targeting over five million young women, men and Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) committed to promoting political education and democratic rights.

This is part of the resolutions of the movement’s leadership and strategy retreat held on Saturday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movement also resolved to increase the number of young women, men and PLWDs with competence, character and capacity in elective office to at least 30 percent in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

They said the retreat was designed to reflect on the movement’s organizing model and to design scenarios for the 2023 Nigerian elections.

“The movement will maintain its identity as a social movement committed to political inclusion, transformative politics and leadership. The Movement will be defined by the following core values: Solidarity, Patriotism, Inclusion, Responsible leadership, Integrity and Trust (SPIRIT). These core values are a reflection of who we are and what we stand for.

“Expand the NTYTR Movement beyond Nigeria and build international solidarity on political inclusion and transformative leadership across 25 African countries by 2023. A detailed action plan for achieving these goals will be released in due course. The movement will recruit more organizers and leaders in order to build the strategic capacity it requires to drive its agenda. To this end, in 2020, the Movement will establish 100 NTYTR Hubs across Nigeria,” the communique said.

It added that it would organise two major events in 2020: NTYTR Africa Week of Action on Political Inclusion in May; and the NTYTR Convention in August for members of the movement, especially the hubs.

It said over 2,000 members and guests are expected to attend the event.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App