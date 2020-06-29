2023: Why Tambuwal has an edge over others

ADVERTISEMENT

Successful political and democratic calculations are not based on guesses; they are based on careful analysis of variables and trends. How a party fares at any election does not only depend on its size, but equally on the choice of its candidates. When a candidate is accepted by the people, the party penetrates their decisions and victory is guaranteed. Accordingly, in selecting candidates, past experiences, state of minds, public perceptions, integrity, competency, leadership prowess and general acceptability of prospective candidates should be considered.

The choice becomes very tough when a party is faced with two comparatively acceptable candidates, and it’s easy when the candidates are objectively far apart. In assessing the suitability of choice, Nigeria’s current and past political demands need to be equally considered. At the moment, Nigerians are clamoring for a young leader, evidently competent, technically versatile, convincingly detribalised, extremely visionary, and practically free from corruption.

The acceptability of PDP in the 2023 coming general elections depends on the choice they make between the number of prospective candidates in their buckets, notably Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Baba Abubakar Atiku. This article compares these two prospective candidates based on the current demands and realistic aspirations of Nigerians.

On competence, Aminu Tambuwal has distinguished himself in various phases of leadership and professional achievements. After many years of remarkable legislative productivity, he moved on to become the governor of Sokoto State, providing him with a rich reality of executive experiences, while his earliest career as a lawyer has groomed him with a working experience on the mechanics of judicial interplays. In this period, he’s known by many as an icon of peace and unity. Evidently, he united the 360 members of the House of Representatives while championing for life-changing and revolutionary laws.

As an executive, he has transformed Sokoto State to a very disciplined state reckoned for peace and unity, while implementing several projects that have put the state on the map of massive progress, socioeconomic transformation and improved standard of living.

This has influenced his general acceptability as a leader that can lead Nigeria from the current chaos, disunity and economic retardation to prosperity, unity and economic development. On the other hand, Abubakar Atiku, though a good entrepreneur, is not widely accepted by Nigerians as a leader but a business man. Not only have Nigerians questioned his competence, but they have also incessantly questioned his ability across the public office he has held. This makes him less marketable and would not fit in the current demand of Nigerians, who have rejected him several times at the polls.

Nigerians have repeatedly expressed their intentions to vote in a young leader who is passionate about growth and development. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is relatively younger than Abubakar Atiku by miles. While the former is just 54years old, the latter is 73years old, a massive difference of 19years. Besides, the recycling of the old political class has been increasingly revolted by Nigerians, and featuring Atiku Abubakar would provide a valid ground for Nigerians to further reject the PDP.

Tribalism has been one of the greatest problems of Nigeria, and has not only occasioned many violence, but equally accounts for the massive imbalance, underdevelopment and disunity in Nigeria.

Nigerians are increasingly resolving to elect leaders who are detribalised and embrace all ethnic groups. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has never been accused of tribalism, making him the ideal candidate. Tambuwal is known for embracing and working with everyone irrespective of tribe, creed or religion. Featuring him would provide PDP a veritable opportunity to reclaim the presidency.

Furthermore, not featuring Tambuwal in the next election would still put PDP at a very disadvantaged position. Also, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has not shown any desperation, positioning him as a leader with integrity and charisma.

Featuring the right candidate, who is young, accepted by the vast majority of Nigerians and believed to have charisma, integrity and vision would provide PDP the opportunity to reclaim the presidency and lead Nigeria to prosperity and progress. If PDP wants to stand out in the 2023 general elections, the choice of candidate between Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal is very clear as Matawallen Sokoto is known to be detribalised, rich in integrity, competence and capability.

Abdussamad Aliyu Dogondaji wrote from Sokoto.

