2023: Tinubu deserve to succeed Buhari – Northeast group

A political group, North Eastern Youth Mobilization Congress has endorsed former governor of Lagos state and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu deserved to succeed President, Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group made the endorsement at the end of the inauguration ceremony of the executive members of the congress at the weekend in Bauchi, through a press statement issued by its Coordinator Aliyu H. Balewa, explained that the objective of the group is to promote friendship and goodwill among Nigerian politicians so that there will be sustainable peace and development.

Balewa said that Tinubu as a political mentor in the country had contributed immensely to the victory of the APC and president Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 polls deserved to be compensated with the party’s ticket in the next presidential election.

The group noted that Tinubu is a true nationalist that can unite the compatriots if elected president in 2023 claiming that when he was a governor, he was unbiased and had appointed people from other states in his cabinet, “On justice ground, power should be shifted to the southern part of the country in 2023 since the north has served two consecutive terms.”

“We believe that the best person to succeed Buhari is the APC national leader Bola Tinubu because he is instrumental to Buhari’s victory in 2015 and 2019 elections. He also contributed tremendously to the success of the APC in all other elective offices. Therefore, 2023 should be a payback time. Let us respect the gentleman agreement by supporting the south to produce the next president. And Bola Tinubu is the best man for the job in view of his political experience, dexterity, exposure and national patriotism.” Balewa said.

The statement reveals the newly inaugurated officials of the group includes; Honourable Aliyu H. Balewa- Coordinator, Muhammad Ibrahim Bukar- Secretary, Umar Salisu Alhaji- Treasurer, Abdullahi Ya’u Mai Fure- Publicity Secretary, M.A Almustapha- Organizing Secretary, Barrister Anas Abubakar- Legal Adviser and Abdulrashid Haruna Gombe is the Auditor of the congress among others.

