2023: South-South youth groups consult northern counterparts

Some prominent youth groups from the Niger Delta were in Kano for a 2-day consultative meeting with their northern counterparts to discuss possible alignments ahead of 2023 election.

The South-south groups were led by the Niger Delta Congress, headed by Comrade Davies Opiri McLean, while the northern groups were led by Northern Emancipation Network, headed by Malam Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, it was indicated that issues of national interest were discussed and some positions were jointly adopted.

“On 2023 elections, though still far away from today, it is not too early to sternly challenge the electoral process, and see the possibility of pulling regional and generational forces to push agenda for a regional or generational shift of power or both.

“The meeting also resolved to mobilize all politicians to develop the highest level of tolerance and a commitment to respect the will of the Nigerian People,” the communique read in part.

Other positions adopted at the meeting included the resolve to work together to explore possibilities of reviving the traditional political partnership between the two regions that thrived during the previous republics.

The meeting also observed the need for national dialogue to “holistically and sincerely” discuss Nigeria before the 2023 elections in view of the widespread criticism against the existing federal arrangement.

