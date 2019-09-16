  1. Home
2023 senatorship: Jev speaks on potential clash with Gov. Ortom

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.
The Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Barrister Emmanuel Orker Jev, said on Monday that those speculating frosty relationship between him and Governor Samuel Ortom over the senatorial seat in 2023 would be “terribly” disappointed.

Our correspondent reports that there had been rumours that Jev and the Benue State governor, who is serving a second term, would soon fall apart over the later’s alleged ambition to contest the senate seat on expiration of his tenure in the next political dispensation.

But Jev, currently serving his first term at the senate, dispelled the speculation while answering questions from newsmen in Makurdi.

“I heard the speculation on social media and elsewhere that me and the governor will fight in 2023 over senate. I think people will be terribly disappointed if they are expecting a fight between me and the governor. We will be close ally until the end of our tenure,” he said.

Jev noted that he had four years mandate at the senate which he can’t take lightly, adding that, “I’m taking it with whole lot of responsibility, I won’t bother myself about what happens thereafter. I think what we pray for is long life and prosperity.”

He also denied allegations that he was planning to dump his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join another political party, describing the development as an attempt by some people to draw up controversy where there were none in order for him to perpetually defend himself.

