2023: PRP ready to relegate APC, PDP, other – Falalu Bello

National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Malam Falalu Bello has declared the party’s readiness to relegate the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties in Nigeria to the background at the 2023 general elections.

He stressed that the party is now firmly on track, revived and ready to take off.

Malam Falalu gave the assurance in Kaduna on Saturday during a joint meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BOT).

According to him: “I will like to use this opportunity to assure all my colleagues in the PRP that the wobbly, weary and weaning years of the Peoples Redemption Party are over for good. Our party, PRP is now firmly on track, reviving up and ready for take off.

“The recent positive health bill declared by even the INEC itself for the party is certainly just one pointer to this fact. Those of us already on board this unstoppable moving train should now close ranks and add to the ongoing momentum. Those presently outside should get on as there is no stopping us now,” he said.

He said that the joint session was organised to primarily receive the reports of the three sub-committees that the party had constituted at the close of the 2019 general elections to carry out a thorough objective and dispassionate x-ray on the party and its place in Nigeria’s political space, with a view to repositioning it for greater performance and relevance.

While assuring that the work done by the committees will not be in vain, the PRP Chairman commended the sub-committees for an excellent job saying: “The three sub-committees were: the SWOT Analysis, the Membership Drive and the Funding Committees.”

It would be recalled that the immediate past National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Attairu Jega Chaired the SWOT analysis committee of the party.

The Chairman of the Media Trust Limited, Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf was also a member of the committee whose mandate was to critically examine the strength of PRP, its weaknesses and the opportunities available to the party as well as threats to its existence and wellbeing.

Other members of the committee included, Professor Momodu Kassim Momodu. Dr. George Kwanashie, Comrade Ayo Sando, Dr Obi Osisiogwu and professor Nath Abraham.

The committees were constituted at the party’s 62nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which held in Kaduna.

The membership mobilisation committee was headed by Alhaji Sule Mohammed with the Group Managing Director of Leadership Newspapers Abdul Gombe as member among others while the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Falalu Bello was the Chairman for the Finance and Funding committee with other six members.

The committees, who were formally inaugurated in Abuja on August, 17, 2019, submitted their reports at the joint meeting of the NEC, NWC and BOT of the party on Saturday.

