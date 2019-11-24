2023 Presidency: We’ll vote for only northern candidate irrespective of political party – Ag ACF chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande, has said northerners will vote for only a presidential candidate of northern origin in 2023 irrespective of the political party he belongs to.

He disclosed this on Sunday in Lafia, Nasarawa state saying, “I am expressing my opinion as a full pledged Northerner and a citizen of Nigeria and not that of ACF.

“Northern Nigerians who are tested and trusted should contest for any political office with anybody from any part of Nigeria and the people should exercise their democratic franchise to vote for their candidate of choice.”

Alhaji Kwande added that the ACF and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) are all pressure groups striving for the development of northern Nigeria in particular and Nigeria in general, just like Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and others in the South-South region.

Alhaji Kwande, who is the Baraden-generalismo of Lafia, however, call on northerners to strive towards developing the region by voting for people who are pro-development and not those who are self-centered.

He said, “Nigeria is our country, we must unite and develop it despite being from different geographical locations. We should not relent in the pursuit of growth and development as we are blessed with gifted people and many resources, as only Nigerians would develop the country to greater heights.”

The acting ACF chairman, however, called on Nigerians to embrace peace and dialogue and denounce violence, saying it is against democratic norms and a treat to the federation.

He called on politicians to accept election results and be statesmen, noting that the youths should avoid being used as political thugs.

