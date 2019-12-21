2023 Presidency: South East ready to lead, Igbo group tells Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

A group known as Anambra State Association Worldwide (ASAW) has appealed to Nigerians to give Igbo a chance to lead the country for eight years.

According to the group, for sake of justice, fairness and the rule of law, the present administration of president Mohammdu Buhari should hand over power to the South East after completing his tenure, saying the region was fully prepared in all ramifications to to take up the mantle of leadership.

The General President of the group, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, disclosed this shortly after the group’s empowerment and free medical outreach in Abbagana, Njikoka local government area of Anambra state where over 500 people received free medical treatment.

He said that the best decision Nigerians could take this time to sustain the already established democracy in the country was to intensify advocacy for the Igbo man to succeed President Buhari.

He also appealled to those who are aspiring to be president from other regions that have tested the number one seat to step down their ambitions and allow the South East get its turn for eight years.

