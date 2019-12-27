2023: PDP plans consensus candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is considering picking its presidential candidate ahead of 2023 general elections by consensus.

Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Walid Jibrin, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna, said the plan was meant to ensure the party remained united to win the election.

Senator Jibrin, who said the PDP would use the opportunity to consult with the leaders of the party, reconcile all aggrieved members in order to party strength and unity, added that the members would also be sensitised to avoid hauling abusive languages at one another.

The BoT chairman, however, said though there was nothing wrong for any member of the party to show interest in the presidential race, it would be better for the members to agree on a consensus candidate.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong to allow anybody from any zone to show interest, but our collective decision will bring out an agreeable candidate.

“What is there in our front is for us to work hard to unite the party by making it the strongest and unbeatable in the next presidential election,” he said.

Jibrin said the BoT was making all necessary arrangements to resolve the feud between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and his counterpart in Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, in order to unite the party.

“The disunity among our PDP governors demands urgent intervention of the conscience of the party and the highest advisory body, the BoT, which is ready to remain neutral all the time.

“We have also directed the BoT committee on peace and conflicts to visit Edo, Kano, Lagos, Osun, Bayelsa and other states which are indulged in conflicts with a view to making peace.

“I enjoin all members of our great party to stay away from hate speech and avoid abusive language among members and even among non-members,” he added.

