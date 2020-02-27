2023: NWC wades into Ogun PDP leadership crisis

  1. Home
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday brought the two factions in its Ogun State chapter together to mend fences.

The NWC, led by PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus, met with the two factions and other stakeholders in Abuja, where the factions led by Senator Buruji Kashamu and Hon. Ladi Adebutu agreed to sheathe their swords in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Secondus said the development showed that the PDP had an internal conflict resolution mechanism to settle issues that had been lingering for a long time.

