2023: Imo APC asks members to drop pending litigations

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state has asked all party members having pending cases in court to withdraw them to ensure the party retains power in 2023.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) which is the second highest decision-making organ of the party recently directed APC members to withdraw all litigations against the party.

President Muhammadu Buhari also backed NEC on the issue.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, in Abuja, the APC stakeholders led by a former deputy governor of Imo state, Prince Eze Madumere also passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu for their “sterling”performances in office.

“We urge our brothers and sisters who recently returned to the party after seeking electoral fortunes on other party platforms to queue behind the leadership of the party. We urge such persons to re-register at their various wards as the party has enough room to admit them.

“We also encourage all members of the party to discontinue all legal suits as resolved by the last NEC meeting as supported by President Muhammadu Buhari. We will support the leadership of the party in all disciplinary measures they may decide to take against any breach of our party rules and regulations.

Some of the stakeholders at the briefing were; Sen. Osita Izunaso, Imo APC Caretaker Chairman, Prince Marcus Nlemigbo, Princess Gloria Akobundu, Princess Mirian Onuoha, Hon. Goodluck Opia, Hon. Donatus Ozoemena, Hon. Austin Chukwukere and former APC National Organizing Secretary, Chief Emma Ibediro.

Others were Chief Tony Chukwu, Chief Longers Anyanwu, Dr. Uzoma Obiyo, Eche E.U. George, Chima Anozie, Prince Henry Okafor, Frank Ibezim, Mr. Ifeanyi Ararume, Hon. Dominic Obi, Chief Eze Okoro, Dr. Charles Onuoha and Prince Ezennia Ogbuehi.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App