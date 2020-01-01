2023: Arewa youth drum support for South-South Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

Coalition of northern youths under the umbrella of Arewa Youths Assembly (AYA) has drummed support for the emergence of a South-South candidate for the 2023 presidency.

The youths said their decision to search for a South-South candidate who should be between the age of 40-50 years is borne out of the fact that those northerners eyeing the seat are well above the age bracket, adding that the region had enjoyed the number one national seat for too long.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the leader of the coalition, Mohammed Salihu Danlami said it is grossly unfair and malicious for north to retain power beyond 2023.

Arewa Youths position on 2023 presidency was coming on the heels of northern elders forum led by Professor Ago Abdullahi that north can retain power for 100 years.

According to Danlami, “The North has occupied the leadership position of the country since independence, more than any other region. It is time for South-South Youths to produce the next President in 2023 to complete their 8 years of leadership.

“Whosoever want to emerge must have a global inter-disciplinary perspective, must engage in long term empirical planning, have a strong communication skills, must be able to prioritise social justice and well-being over financial growth.

“We seeks to redefine the role and leadership development process of the country, we are charting a new path to national rebirth to put an end to the issues of recycling old politician for leadership. Nigerian is a nation standing half in the light of progress and promise and half in darkness of injustice. We lived in a period of grave uncertainty.

“As things now stand, we have no idea where the nation would be heading to if the North retains power in 2023. The greatest challenge facing Nigeria today is that of leadership. Nigeria needs a leader that the people can identify with and can inspire them to greater height.

