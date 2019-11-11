2023: APC chieftain wants acceptable presidential candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

An aspirant for the office of the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Samaila Dahuwa, has said the ruling party will field a presidential candidate who will be acceptable to all Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.

Dr. Dahuwa, who spoke with journalists in Abuja yesterday, also adduced the reasons why Bauchi State should produce the next National Secretary of the APC.

He said, “I don’t think it is time to start talking of where the presidency should go to. What I can only say to you now with all honesty is that APC will fill in the best candidate that will win election for the party and will be acceptable to all Nigerians.

“That I can tell you without any doubt, but I think it isn’t time for us to talk about where the presidency is going to be zoned to, but I think we should position ourselves so that we can effectively bring in a candidate that will be acceptable to all Nigerians.”

Dr. Dahuwa further said the conditions that necessitated the zoning of the position of National Secretary to Yobe State no longer existed, and stressed that the APC could not risk losing Bauchi State which gave the highest number of votes to President Muhammadu Buhari despite losing the governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He advised the party leadership to “quickly” resolve all its internal issues and fill all vacant positions so that the APC would be in the best fighting form ahead of 2023.

