2023 ambition must be in line with constitution – APC govs

The governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said that though it was permissible to nurse ambition for any office in the country in 2023, such ambition must be done in tandem with the nation’s constitutional requirements.

The governors under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Supreme Court.

The Co-Chairman of PGF Media and Communication Steering Committee, and Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu , who was represented by his deputy Babafemi Hamzat, at a meeting held in Abuja, said the executive arm of government could now focus on governance since the judiciary had done its job.

Hamzat, who said it was the time to come together as Nigerians to move forward and continue to build the country, stated that political parties must understand that in any contest, there must be winners and losers as elections must come and go.

