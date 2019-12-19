  1. Home
2020 Hajj: Aliyu assures on improved accommodation for FCT pilgrims

By Malikatu Umar Shuaibu
FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has pledged to secure a befitting accommodation close to the Haram for the 2020 intending pilgrims from the territory.

She gave the assurance recently when she joined the Director, FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) and his team on inspection of hotels within Al-Taiseer by Bin Laden Masjid located about 300 metres to the Holy Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The minister said her office was working hard to ensure that the 2020 intending pilgrims from the FCT enjoy improved welfare to enable them perform the hajj rites with ease.

“The FCT Administration has resolved to ensure that FCT intending pilgrims for 2020 Hajj are lodged in a befitting accommodation close to Haram.

“While I was performing Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I took time off to join the Director FCT- MPWB and his team on inspection of hotels within Al-Taiseer by Bin Laden Masjid located about 300 meters to the Holy Masjid al Haram.

“Meanwhile the director and his team have continued negotiating with the Saudi service providers and awaiting the release of benchmark by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to finalise accommodation arrangements,” she said.

 

