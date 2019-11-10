2020: Edo women back Obaseki’s second term bid

ADVERTISEMENT

Women across the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo state have assured Governor Godwin Obaseki of their support in his quest for a second term in office.

The women gave the assurance at the weekend in Benin during the 2019 Edo Women Summit tagged: “Delivering to our People: Next Level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of the women at the event, the Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Mrs Maria Omozele Edeko, said the women will lead the fight for the second term of Governor Obaseki because he is working for the people.

“Women will lead the fight for Obaseki’s second term; we (women) all as a people must support His Excellency to continue his good governance without any disturbance. Obaseki has re-enacted good governance in the state.

“The salvation of women, children, the elderly, persons living with disabilities and the entire people of Edo state lies in the survival of the administration of Obaseki. Take it as a fight for your survival and that of your children because you believe in it.

“So, I called on all women to give the greatest support to his Excellency in the struggle for a second term. No matter the money that may be given to you by those that want to steal our common patrimony, we must resist this evil and stand with Obaseki,” she said.

Also speaking, the Wife of Edo state governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, commended the women for their unflinching support for the Obaseki-led administration in the state.

“We all know that the whole country has entered the next level of progress and developments for our nation and Edo state. We, women, are here today to support our government.

“We are here to celebrate good governance and appreciate our governor and his deputy for supporting women. Last time, he gave us SA genders across the 18 local governments, this year, he has agreed to appoint women SSA across the state,” she said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App