2020: Edo not for few people – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said that the state does not belong to a segment of people, but to all residents, irrespective of gender.

Obaseki who said this on Friday in Benin during the 2019 Edo Women Summit tagged “Delivering to our People: Next Level,” said Edo is making progress and that nobody can stop it.

“We are not afraid of anybody and any noise you are hearing, ignore it. Politics has started and we are going to include women in our campaign, because you believe in our dream and you are part of our success,”

” They said we are Mosquito, but mosquito can cause malaria, if you are not careful, malaria will kill you,”

He said with the investment in education through EdOBEST, the state will no longer produce “agbero” but youths who will acquired certificate.

According to him, women have been the driving force of his administration and the success recorded so for was as a result of the women folks.

“I will continue to create enabling environment for women to do business and no one will come to harrass you in the name of ticket.

In her remark, Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, commended the women for their unflinching support for the Obaseki led administration.

She said the state government has realised the importance of women and has agreed to inculcate women his campaign for next level so as to win convincingly.

