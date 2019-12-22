  1. Home
2020 Congress: IPI holds 70th anniversary at Columbia varsity

The International Press Institute will celebrate its 70th anniversary at Columbia University, its founding location.

The IPI is honored to be hosted by Columbia University and the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism where it was founded in 1950 by 34 editors from 15 countries to defend journalistic quality and independence.

The 2020 Congress will see IPI members and other leading editors, journalists, media executives and experts from all over the world gather in New York for two-and-a-half days of engaging discussions, roundtables, workshops and questions and answer sessions addressing key questions for today’s journalism. (IPI)

