2020 CHAN: Home-based Super Eagles to battle Togo in final playoff

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles have been paired with the Hawks of Togo in a final playoff match for a berth in the 2020 African Nations Championship in Cameroon

The first-leg of the Togo versus Nigeria CHAN qualifiers will be held in Lome on the weekend of September 20th – 22nd, while the reverse fixture will be decided in Nigeria during the weekend of 18th and 20th October, 2019 with the overall winner will be on the plane to Cameroon in 2020.

Togo defeated the Squirrels of Benin by a lone goal in their first-round qualifying fixture in Lome on Sunday and booked their passage 1-0 on aggregate after holding their opponents to a 0-0 draw in the return leg.

It will be recalled that Nigeria eliminated Benin to qualify for the 2018 CHAN in Morocco, where they reached the final against the hosts before losing 0-4.

Meanwhile defending Champion Morocco will slug it out against North African rivals Algeria for a place in next year’s tournament.

They were the first host nation to organize the biennial sport event and emerge victorious.

The African Nations Championship is reserved for players who are based in their domestic leagues.

The tournament will be played between January and February 2020 in Cameroon after Ethiopia was stripped of her hosting rights.

