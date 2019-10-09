2020 Budget: Sokoto adopts International Accounting Standards

ADVERTISEMENT

It’ll fight corruption, ensure good governance-stakeholders

Sokoto state government is to adopt International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) in the development of the 2020 Budget for the state.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Balarabe Kakale disclosed this at the opening session of a 3- week training programme for 150 officers in charge of Budget preparations in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is going to resonate around the world as one of those very important strides made by Sokoto state Government in good governance, accountability, fight against corruption and mainstreaming sustainable development goals,”

He added: ‘’With all of these, it would nurture her in multiple areas of human development indices globally which also include ease of doing business.”

The Commissioner expressed optimism that the training would help to consolidate on the gains so far achieved and further improve the planning and budgeting machinery, public service delivery and good governance at all levels.

He disclosed that the state government procured 150 laptop computers to ensure domestication, institutionalisation and sustainability of IPSAS in Sokoto governance system.

Kakale lauded Governor Tambuwal’s commitment to transforming Sokoto state and bringing about accelerated growth and development in all sectors.

Commissioner for Finance, Abdulsamad Dasuki revealed that the current administration was embarking on a series of institutional reforms geared towards addressing challenges in public financial management in ensuring transparency and accountability.

“The objectives of IPSAS tool cannot be overemphasized. It aims to improve the quality of general purpose financial tracking and reporting enhance resource allocation justification, efficiency and effectiveness and thus, promoting accountability and transparency in public financial management,” he stated.

Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Malami Basakkwace said it had been the wish of the legislature for IPSAS’s implementation in the state. “It will reduce the bulk of our work at the legislature.”

In a goodwill message, State Coordinator International Republican Institute, IRI Hajiya Aisha Abdullahi described the training as “a right step at the right time as we are in the last quarter of the year when budget preparation top activities in all tiers of Government.”

She noted that it would help in identifying service delivery gaps that would boost the credibility of any government through proper allocation of resources.

“IPSAS application will improve the quality of general purpose financial reporting by public sectors leading to a better informed assessment of resource allocation in decision making, invariably increase transparency, a better understanding of financial performance and greater accountability when making informed decisions about resource utilization,” she stated.

“The adoption of IPSAS in the state and training like this will also help to fight corruption that might have been caused by lack of proper accounting system.”

Head of Service, Sokoto State, Dr Buhari Bello Kware underscored the importance of training while commending the foresight of the two ministries.

“This is the first time the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning are operating in unison to achieve a singular aim of enhancing accountability in the state,” he stated.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App