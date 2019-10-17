2020 budget: Nurses raise concerns over health sector allocation

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, Kano branch, in collaboration with Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale, PAS, has raised concerns on the ability of the health sector allocation in the 2020 proposed budget by the federal government of Nigeria to address the health needs of almost 200 million Nigerians.

Speaking during the NANNM’s 9th quadrennial state delegate conference, held in Kano, state chairman of the association, comrade Bello Nuraddeen Sa’id, stated that the 2020 budget proposal allocation to health sector was 4.4%, adding that it was less than what was allocated to the sector in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said despite the increase in Nigerian population, the health budget on capital expenditure was being reduced annually.

Similarly, the association expressed dismay with the pattern of appropriation-non-release and return to treasury of public funds meant for the health sector, attributing the nonchalant attribute to gross mismanagement and poor foresight of health managers.

“For instance, in 2018, the capital allocation to health sector was N141.62 billion. However, the amount released was only N21.62 billion, which stand at a mere 15.3% of the total capital expenditure for the health sector.

“More disturbing is that, out of the N21.62 billion released, only N13.35 billion, which is 9.4%, was utilized while the sum of N8.27 billion had to be returned to the treasury,” he said.

In his goodwill address, the NANNM’s national president, comrade Alhaji Abdulrafiú Adeniji, represented by Haruna Mandas, called on all stakeholders in the nation to work in synergy and ensure effective healthcare delivery system in the nation.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App