2020 budget: Ebonyi to spend N7.2bn on education

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi State government says it has mapped out N 7.2 billion for the education sector.

The Special Adviser to Governor David Umahi on Internal Security and Public Utilities, Saint Nchekwube Anakor, said this at the Ebonyi State University Staff Secondary School, Abakiliki, where he warned the students on the dangers inherent in cultism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came for the purpose to catch you young for you are the future of tomorrow but we cannot achieve that if we don’t create a system where you will strive.

“Many students join cultism out of fear, ignorance, intimidation and peer group pressure. “And for the teachers I want to congratulate you for the good things that are coming your way. The state government is investing N7.2 billion in education sector alone.

“I want to tell you that from this month, construction work will start in all the public primary and secondary schools in the state’,’ he said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App