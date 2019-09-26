2020 Budget: Anambra governor presents N137.1bn budget to State Assembly

  1. Home
By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State

Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, on Thursday presented the 2020 estimated budget of N137.1billion to the state’s House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget christened: ‘Accelerating Infrastructural Development and Youth Empowerment,’ Governor Obiano said the budget was designed to sustain past performance and ensure that Anambra state continue to maintain its status as hub for business and a destination for new investments.

The governor said 43 percent of the total budget, which is about N58.69billion, is for current expenditure, while 57 percent, about N78.3 billion, is for capital expenditure.

According to him, the budget is expected to drive development in the state.

Obiano said road and bridge construction would remain the major focus of his administration; hence a total sum of N22.2billion was earmarked for them.

In the budget, the sum of N6billion was allocated to the Anambra state International Airport project, Umueri, just as education got   N8.3billion while environment got N2.9billion.

Our correspondent noticed that, immediately after the budget presentation, the state assembly hurriedly moved a motion for first reading of the Bill and was referred to House Committee on Budget and Finance thereafter.

