2019 senatorial election: Kaduna tribunal dismisses Shehu Sani’s petition

The 2019 National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna has dismissed the petition brought before it by Senator Shehu Sani, who was challenging the victory of the elected Kaduna Central Senator, Uba Sani, for lack of merit.

In a two-hour judgment, read by the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A. H. Suleiman, the tribunal described the sitting as successful based on evidences presented to it.

The leading counsel to Senator Uba Sani, Barrister Frank Ikpe, said the Tribunal upheld the election of his client based on the evidences before it.

Also commenting on the Tribunal’s judgment, the second lead counsel to Senator Uba Sani, Barr. Sulaiman Shu’aibu described the judgment as appropriate, urging those who were not satisfied with it to appeal at a higher court.

It could be recalled that Senator Shehu Sani filed a petition to the tribunal, challenging the victory of Senator Uba Sani in the 2019 senatorial elections and requested that the tribunal declare him the authentic winner of the election

