2019 Presidential Inauguration: FG declares Wednesday 29, work free day

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 29, as a work free day, in commemoration of the 2019 Presidential Inauguration.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, (Rtd), made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, in a statement signed by Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, on Monday in Abuja.

Dambazau congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his re-election and Nigerians for the successful conduct of the 2019 elections, which were widely acknowledged as peaceful, free, fair, credible and transparent.

Dambazau called on Nigerians to support the policies and programmes of the incoming administration.

He said these policies are all geared towards the improvement of the lives of the citizens, as well as the unity, growth and development of the nation, as it moves to the next level.

He expressed confidence that, with the collaboration of all Nigerians, the nation would be transformed in the next four years to a country that would be the envy of other nations.

The minister wished the incoming administration, a most fulfilling tenure and Nigerians a memorable Presidential Inauguration Day. (NAN)

