2019 Presidential election candidate, Moghalu, denies joining APC

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, on Wednesday, denied defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as reported by an online medium.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a news story published by Elombah News, an online medium, with the false and misleading headline, Kingsley Moghalu has Joined APC – Anambra spokesman.

“This headline and the claim on which the report is based is false.

”In late 2019, I resigned my membership of the Young Progressives Party, the party platform on which I was a presidential candidate in 2019, but I did not subsequently join and have not joined any other political party.

”I am therefore not a member of any political party in Nigeria today.”

According to him, the online report is mischievous.

“Despite my denying this false claim when the online news outlet contacted me, Elombah News nevertheless went ahead to publish the story with this misleading and mischievous headline with no evidence to back it up, while burying my comment debunking the false claim deep inside its story.

“This is irresponsible journalism. “I ask the public to disregard this fake news report and be guided by this clarification,” Moghalu said. (NAN)

