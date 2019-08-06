2019 presidential candidates want Buhari to release Sowore unconditionally

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2019 Presidential aspirants and candidates of different political parties under the banner of Third Force on Tuesday called on unconditional release of the Presidential candidate of AAC, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

The Presidential candidates in a statement signed by seven of the Presidential candidates and aspirants reminded President Muhammadu Buhari that the constitution of Nigeria does not allow violation of human rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement was signed by Tope Fasua, 2019 Presidential Candidate, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Okey Samuel Mbonu, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Labour Party (LP), SKC Ogbonnia, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, All Progressives Congress (APC), Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Emmanuel Etim, 2019 Presidential Candidate, Change Nigeria Party (CNP), Ayodele O. Favour, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Young Progressives Party (YPP), Clement Jimbo, 2019 Presidential Aspirant, Social Democratic Party (SDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The group implored Buhari to immediately order the agencies of the state to release Sowore unconditionally to maintain peace in the country, and to deter further national and international repercussions on this matter.

The statement read in part; “We, the Coalition of former 2019 Presidential Aspirants and Candidates, under the aegis of Third Force Forum, hereby demand the unconditional release of one of our compatriots, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested by an agency of the government on August 2, 2019, pursuant to plans for a protest march across Nigeria; which is within his full constitutional rights toward “Freedom of Expression”, pursuant to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“We must also remind you Mr. President, that in addition to the Nigerian Constitution, Nigeria also subscribes to other International Treaties, which prohibit violation of human rights of her citizens.”

“To refrain from adhering to these national and international rights, is to invite anarchy onto the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As you are fully aware Mr. President, every democratic government that subscribes to the Rule of Law, has time-tested methods of containing any breach of the peace during peaceful protests; without clamping down on our fundamental rights of “Freedom of Expression” and to peaceably assemble, in-order to address grievances by the government; even when those views expressed are contrary to the views of the current government.

“Therefore, we implore you to immediately order the applicable agencies of the State to immediately release Mr. Omoyele Sowore unconditionally, in order to maintain peace in our country, and to deter further national and international repercussions on this matter.”

“Thank you for your cooperation in this matter Mr. President, we look forward to a mutually respectful Nigeria for all Nigerians.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App