2019 polls: Appeal Court receives 800 petitions

The Court of Appeal has received a total of 800 petitions following the 2019 presidential election as at June 17.

Also, a total of 1,769 appeals were determined and 3,517 motions disposed of by the court between January and April, 2019.

In the summary of cases prepared by the Head, Legal Services Unit, Barrister Mrs. Adaeze Oby Aziwe, it shows that a total of 2,397 appeals and 5,120 motions were filed during the period under review.

A breakdown of this figure shows that, State House of Assembly recorded the highest figure of 415, Senate 105, House of Representative 214, Governorship 62 and four Presidential petitions.

“According to the facts sheets emanating from the 77 Election Petition Tribunals setup by the President of the Court of Appeal as at April 23, 2019, 65 petitions were either dismissed or struck out while 735 petitions are pending,” the statement read.

