2019 poll: 2 Supreme Court panels to sit during vacation

Two panels of the Supreme Court, comprising five justices each, will sit during the annual vacation, the court said.

In a statement from the Director of Information in the apex court, Dr Festus Akande said the development arose from the numerous appeals “on election related matters that have been streaming to the Court since the conduct of the 2019 general elections.”

He said the judiciary’s annual vacation, which will commence on Monday, July 22, 2019, marks the end of 2018/2019 legal year.

He said the two panels will be sitting during the holiday period to see that all election related matters are dealt with.

“In view of this development, all parties involved will be contacted through hearing notices,” he said.

