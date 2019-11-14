2019 Nigeria Ladies Open golf tourney tees off in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2019 Nigeria Ladies Open Golf championship teed-off yesterday at the prestigious IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The three-day championship teed-off with representatives from the six zones of Nigeria amongst other golfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The captain of the IBB Golf and Country Club,Mr. Sola Awoyungbo who witnessed the tee-off extolled the organisers of the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

Speaking with journalists, Awoyungbo said he is delighted that Ladies Golf Association picked the club as the venue for the tournament.

“The Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria are celebrating their annual event and we are excited they chose the IBB Golf club as the venue for the event. We have golfers from 4 countries and Nigeria is represented by all the zones.

“We believe it will be a highly competitive event and they are all eager to go to the course. They don’t have the course to blame because it is good.

In the same vein, the outgoing President, Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, Ekanem Ekwueme happy she is ending her tenure on a good and winning note with the hosting of the competition.

“It is amazing and a good feeling for this to happen. A lot of ladies are playing and we have a good weather.

“The fact that I’m handing over to a new executive in a few days’ time is exhilarating. I’m happy with how events are panning out,” she said.

Also speaking, the youngest golfer in the tournament, Iyene Essien said she felt elated playing along with her ‘mothers and grandmothers’.

“I have been playing golf since I was 5 and I’m 13 right now. Golf has been good and I have been winning tournaments and making my country proud.

“I feel excited to play among my mothers and grandmothers and I pray they take it easy on me. I want to become a professional,” she said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App