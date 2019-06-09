2019 national tour train berths in IBB Polo Ground

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Ramadan Holidays are being rounded off, the Nigerian polo fraternity is waiting with baited breath for the polo tour to move up north and the countdown is already underway for the Calvary to take centre stage in the savanna leg of the national tour.

Secretary General of Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF), Murtala Laushi who disclosed this to Polo Royals in a statement, stated that the decision to hold the Minna prestigious polo fiesta shortly after the Ramadan holidays was taken recently during the National Council meeting.

Laushi also confirmed that the weeklong polo tournament that enjoys the NPF sanction and the backing of the state government, will thrill from June 19- 23, 2019 in the Niger State capital, with all the big names of Nigerian polo participating.

As the first tournament that gallops off the final phase of the glamorous national polo tour, the glamorous event is guaranteed to be the most exciting and highly competitive, with lots of fun both on and off the pitch.

Minna Polo Captain, Jamilu King who expressed delight at the NPF’s decision to make grand event the first tournament after Ramadan, stated that host club, partners, sponsors and benefactors, are poised to make the 2019 edition of the tournament one of the biggest in years.

King told Polo Royals on phone that the pitch has been prime for the tourney, While the tournament committees are working hard to deliver a tailor-made event that would benefit the sponsors, both corporate and individuals, patrons, players and polo buffs alike.

Preparations for the polo event which annually turns out to be one of the grandest moments of the ancient kingdom of Minna, started early this year with the appointments of new officials into committees saddled with the responsibility of organizing the event.

In a letter of invitation dispatched to all participating teams and affiliated clubs around the country, the organizers and the state government, assured all participants, guests and polo buffs a memorable time in the “The capital city of Nigeria’s power state.”

NPF President, Francis Ogboro who confirmed the readiness of the national body to continue its partnership with Minna Polo Club, declared that NPF was committed to the promotion of the noble game and tourism in the state.

Ogboro, who described Minna as a special city, said national polo ruling body was delighted to be part of the prestigious annual polo event and enjoys the traditional hospitality of Niger State people.

“The tournament brings together under its exciting atmosphere of competition, peace and harmony. This commitment has given the ancient game of polo its unique flavour, as one of the biggest tourism attractions to the state, the polo boss added.

Billed for its traditional IBB Polo Ground venue, the weeklong event that usually attracts teams from around the country, is a must attend as most of the big names in Nigerian polo are expected to showcase their skills.

Traditionally hosted by the Niger State Government, with the royal blessings from Emir of Minna other traditional emirs in the state, annual festival reputed for its pomp and pageantry, enjoys backing of high-profile individuals, the event promises to the biggest and the most exciting in years.

Polo Royals exclusively gathered that already over twenty teams drawn from big polo clubs like Kaduna, Bauchi, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Katsina, Yola, Jos, Zaria, Maiduguri and a handful of Minna based teams are intensifying training ahead of the battle for top laurels during the Mina’2019 glamorous fiesta.

Minna polo is all about the highly revered IBB Cup, the tournament biggest and one of the most wanted polo prize in the country. The allure for the title comes from the fact that the winners of this prestigious prize are crown the kings of Power State polo.

Teams from Zaria, Abuja, Yola, Port Harcourt and Bauchi are the traditional rivals in this high-goal cup showdown and this year the rivalry is certain to acquire an added zeal for obvious reasons.

For two consecutive years, Katsina, Jos teams had looked forward to breaking the IBB Cup jinx and made it to the final, only to lose to the holders, Mohamad Babangida’s EL-Amin who have remain invincible, with a record back-to-back victories.

Apart from the IBB Cup, which remains the biggest prize, other cups that will be up for grabs include the Governor’s Cup, Emir of Minna Cup, General Hassan Katsina Cup, Abdulsalami Cup and General Wushishi Cup, as well as the Beginners Cup, among others.

Polo fans and tourists alike should therefore expect yet another unforgettable and memorable polo tournament this year that is hosted by the club as part of events celebrating the second tenure of Governor Bello who remains the President of the Minna polo club.

