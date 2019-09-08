2019 Katsina Polo: Trappco, Max Air, Fombina, others win season opener

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna Trappco, Katsina Max Air, Yola Fombina, Bauchi Gubi and Katsina Aldulsar teams all produced polo master class performances to finish tops at the just concluded Katsina international polo tournament that gallops off what promises to be an exciting 2019/ 2020 polo season.

Trappco Ranch returns to winning ways after many failed attempts in a blistering campaign, clinching the event’s biggest prize, and added the highly Muhammadu Dikko Memorial Cup played in evergreen memory of the father of Nigerian polo, to announce their intention to vie for all major prizes as the season pick up steams.

The international fiesta that attracted teams from all the major polo centres across the country, also saw former Nigerian Cup winners, Katsina Max Air, and Yola Fombina and Bauchi Gubi, emerge champions in General Hassan Cup, Talba Cup and Coomassie cups respectively.

Bauchi contingent who were one of the top winners last year, maintain their Katsina winning run, as Bauchi Gubi team clinch the glittering Coomassie Cup, just as, home crowd favourites, Katsina Aldulsar and Kangiwa teams, all share podium celebration.

Bello Buba led Kaduna ranchers who set up a winning streak in Port Harcourt earlier in the year upstaging titleholders, Abuja Rubicon, ended the reigns of Jos Malcomines two years winning streak with a shocking 4-3 win in an explosive four chukka final decided before a full house at the legendary Sir Usman Nagogo Polo Ground.

In a high profile campaign that draw massive thumps up from Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari who represented President Muhammdu Buhari as Special Guest of Honour, Buba, lift Max Air past the struggling Kaduna Profile, to earn the highly revered General Hassan Katsina Cup in a classic show of supremacy that was the hallmark of the grand fiesta in the ancient Home of Nigerian polo.

Max Air defence maestro, Ibrahim Usman Seriki who featured in Katsina Aldulsar runners-up campaign in the Talba Cup race, was named the Most Valuable Player of the prestigious tournament that is a few years away from its grand centenary celebration.

“It’s unbelievable. I couldn’t describe the first time we won so I don’t know how to put this one into words,” Buba who has won numerous Katsina top laurels, told Polo Royals in a post-match chat. “It’s an amazing feeling leading two teams to victories, and I’m just so proud of all the youngsters. It’s such a huge honour.”

Another sublime achievement saw the rugged Yola Fombina powered by the First Vice President of the Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF), Tanko Ayuba narrowly edged Katsina Aldulsar 31/2-3 in a fiercely contested Talba Cup final match.

Aldusar squad parading Tata Ali, Muhammaded Jikan Malan, Ibrahim Seriki and their highly improved captain, Usman Anderson who were the favourites, had a slow start in the earl chukka and their fightback came too late to earn them the title.

“We had little runs in the third and final chukkas trying to close up the lead, but Fombina were giving us everything to work for the victory, Anderson said. “ With this result, it looks like we’ve got a long road ahead of us, and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” he added in a post-match chat with Polo Royals.

Haruna Ningi skippered Bauchi Gubi edged out eight determined oppositions, to claim the low-goal Coomassie Cup, just as Katsina Kangiwa that remains one of the most decorated home teams, finished runners-up.

Katsina polo buffs had plenty to celebrate about, as many of their upcoming players played prominent roles in the finals of Governor Cup, President Cup, Usman Kabir Cup and Abdulmumuni Kabir Usman Cup respectively. that also highlighted the weeklong fiesta.

Revered as one of the biggest and the most competitive polo fiestas in the country for its record-setting tradition, the 2019 Katsina tournament featured teams from all the major polo centres across Nigeria in a weeklong nerve-wracking game decided over a week of end-to-end actions.

Expectedly, the fiesta provided a perfect platform for established Nigerian polo stars and thousands of upcoming youngsters to display their skills in a glamorous sporting setting that captures the essence of friendships and sportsmanship in the truest sense that the ancient game of kings with over 114 years history.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Massari hail all the sponsors for their upper ground investment in the youths and congratulated the winners while urging the runners-ups to redouble their efforts in subsequent tournaments.

Chief Host, Emir of Katsina, HRH, Alhaji Abdulmumuni Kabir Usman and Life Chairman of Nigerian Polo Federation led Governor Masari, other first-class emir and NPF top shots of the to present prizes to the winners and runners up in a colourful closing ceremony that brought the curtain in another vintage Katsina fiesta.

