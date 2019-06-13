2019 Hajj: We can’t afford to fail Nigerians – NAHCON chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, says the commission is working with all stakeholders ahead of the 2019 Hajj exercise because it cannot afford to fail Nigerians.

Barrister Muhammad said this on Thursday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists shortly after performing 2019 Hajj National Media Team Inauguration/Induction Ceremony at National Mosque Library Hall.

He tasked the media team to play their watchdog role by ensuring that all critical stakeholders performed their responsibilities, especially licensed tour operators and the Saudi service providers to enable pilgrims get value for their money.

“We will provide basic logistics they need. We have a well-equipped office in Makkah where they (journalists) have enough computers and up-to-date technology, and abundant internet facilities. We will make their stay comfortable as it is supposed to be within capacity and make information available to them as at when due.

“We try to organize interactive session between them and the licensed tour operators and service providers so that they can ask questions and get feedback directly from them. We will go together with them to meet pilgrims and assess the situation. We will work together. The point is that we have to deliver. We shouldn’t fail Nigerians,” said the NAHCON chairman.

He added, “You journalists should be our CIDs. You should be our EFCC. You should be our ICPC. You should be our SSS and NIA. When you see things are wrong as far as service is concerned, don’t hesitate to tell us. The most important thing is to tell us first that what you saw is wrong so that we correct it and let people get value for their money.”

“If you report it without letting us know and the poor service continues, you are not helping us and you are not helping the pilgrims.”

“So, let’s not allow post-mortem report, let’s not allow post Hajj report. Let’s do timely report that will add value to the pilgrims. This is what we should always be concern about.”

