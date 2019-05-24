2019 hajj: Taraba allocated 1,507 seats

ADVERTISEMENT

Taraba State has been allocated 1,507 seats for the 2019 hajj exercise.

The secretary of the state pilgrims’ welfare board, Umar Leme, disclosed this to Daily Trust yesterday.

He said the fare for each intending pilgrim from the state was fixed for N1. 5million.

He assured of the board’s commitment to pilgrims’ welfare.

