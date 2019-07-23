2019 Hajj: Oyo pilgrim recovers lost N288,000

ADVERTISEMENT

A female pilgrim from Oyo State, Hajiya Rashidat Tijani, has recovered her lost purse, containing $800 (N288,000) for Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) and other valuables after a review of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera footage.

Hajiya Tijani, who lodged in ELYAS SILVER Hotel, on Monday morning, had her purse mistakenly dropped in a waste bin by another pilgrim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purse had been handed over to her with money and other valuables intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

An elated Mrs Tijani thanked Allah, the authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oyo State Government, Hostel Manager, and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the role played in the recovery of the lost items.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “I thank Allah for enabling me to recover my lost purse containing my Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) of $800 and other valuables.

“I equally thank the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the installation of Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) which makes the recovery possible.

“I appreciate the Government of Oyo State, NAHCON and the House Manager for the support.”

It would be recalled that the Head, Civic Education of NAHCON, Alhaji Umar Bala, while addressing some pilgrims in Madinah, had advised them to take good care of their Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) and other valuables to avoid unpalatable development in the course of the Hajj.

Meanwhile, NAHCON said it had so far transported 17,161 pilgrims to Madinah in 35 flights as of Monday.

The pilgrims are from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Lagos States.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App