2019 Hajj: NAHCON sends advance team to Saudi Arabia

The Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, on Friday saw off advance team comprising 39 members of staff of the commission for this year’s Hajj operations in Saudi Arabia.

The team, which the chairman escorted to the International Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in company of other management staff, included medical personnel, some reporters on the commission’s National Media Team and staff.

They were sent in advance to prepare ground for the reception of Nigerian pilgrims expected to start arriving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

The airlift, according to the commission, would commence with intending pilgrims from Katsina State on the fixed date.

Addressing the advance team at the airport before their departure, the chairman of the commission enjoined them to be good ambassadors to their families, NAHCON and the nation as all eyes are on them.

He underscored the importance of their good conduct to the image of the country, saying the impression they create is the yardstick that will be used to judge Nigerian pilgrims.

Barr. Muhammad, who charged them to carry out their duties to the best of their ability, added that they should justify the confidence reposed in them.

He said having the privilege to serve the guest of Allah is the best job anyone can be proud of on the surface of the earth.

The NAHCON spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, said this first team of officials which would coordinate the 2019 Hajj activities in Saudi Arabia would also be responsible for receiving pilgrims upon arrival in Madinah and Jeddah Airports, their feeding, beddings in their various accommodation, security, transportation, enlightenment and general monitoring.

Usara said the advanced team, led by Madinah coordinator, who is also the Acting Secretary to the Commission, is expected to liaise with Saudi authorities in coordinating movement of pilgrims and updating the relevant authorities on new developments from the host country as they are being released.

