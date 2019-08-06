2019 Hajj: NAHCON inspects Nigeria’s tents in Mina, ‘Arafaat

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has attended a demonstration exercise where the logistics arrangements for the movement of Nigerian pilgrims from Makkah to rites’ sites in Mina, ‘Arafaat, and Muzdalifah are clarified.

The NAHCON’s Representative to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Aliyu Tanko, led the officials of the commission and those of States Pilgrims Welfare Boards to the practical demonstration exercise and visitation to Hajj rites’ sites organised by the Saudi Hajj Ministry on Jamrat(crowd control) on Monday.

The officials witnessed a practical demonstration of how three buses would convey 47 Nigerian pilgrims each at Bus Stations one after the other from their tents in Mina to those in ‘Arafaat and the subsequent trip to Muzdalifah from ‘Arafaat before returning to the tents in Mina for stoning of the large pillars (Jamaratul-aqabah).

Nigerian Hajj officials got to understand that the buses would mainly ply the roads dedicated to African pilgrims.

The officials also used the opportunity to see the tents allocated to Nigerian pilgrims at Mina and ‘Arafaat as well as the point where they would stay at Muzdalifah before being moved to Mina for other religious rites.

The tents in Mina and ‘Arafaat have been renovated as air-conditioning system, toilets, and beds are being put in proper positions to give comfort to the pilgrims.

All pilgrims will formally begin this year’s Hajj on Friday, August 9, 2019 which is equivalent to Dhul-Hijjah 8, 1440AH.

The pilgrims will move to Mina on the day to pray the Dhuhr, ‘Asr, Maghrib, ‘Ishai and Fajr prayers at their specific times.

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, which is the 9th day of the twelfth month of Islamic calendar, known as the Day of ‘Arafaat, the pilgrims will proceed toward ‘Arafaat.

When the sun has set, the pilgrims will proceed toward Muzdalifah. They will stay at Muzdalifah until they have observed the Fajr prayer.

Also at Muzdalifah, the pilgrims should pick up seven pebbles to throw at the stone pillar (Jamarah) of ‘Aqabah in Mina.

On Sunday, Dr Tanko, the head of the delegation to the tour, said the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had introduced electronic gadgets to monitor the movement of guides who would lead pilgrims in groups to Jamrat (pebbles throwing points) in Mina after ‘Arafaat as part of crowd control measures.

He said the gadgets, which would record the movement of groups’ leaders until they returned to their tents in Mina, was introduced to guarantee the safety of pilgrims and avoid casualties that arose in the past incidents.

Meanwhile, the number of Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia has risen to 44,149.

