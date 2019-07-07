2019 Hajj: NAHCON appoints liaison officers for Pilgrims’ hostels

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has appointed a liaison officer for each of the hotels provided for Nigerian Pilgrims in Madinah.

The Madinah Coordinator and the Acting Secretary of the Commission, Alhaji Ahmad Maigari, disclosed this at a meeting he held with various service providers in the Prophet’s City.

He said, in a statement, that the new initiative was to ensure effective supervision, quick response to pilgrims’ needs and oversee their logistics needs.

According to him, it was also to ensure stress-free relationship and effective communication between each of the hotels’ management/staff and pilgrims.

Maigari said the meeting, among others, was for the service providers to ensure proper handling and prompt attendance to Pilgrims’s needs.

The Madinah coordinator said the event was for the commission to also have first hand information on the level of preparedness of the service providers for the pilgrims.

According to him, the pilgrims are expected to start arriving Madinah in the next three days.

He reiterated the resolve of NAHCON to ensure that Pilgrims got the best services and value for their hard earned money from the service providers.

He said all necessary requirements/logistics had been provided, assuring that there will be no excuse for any draw back.

In their responses, the service providers promised the commission of the best services to Nigerian pilgrims.

The inaugural flight of the pilgrims is expected to take off from Katsina on July 10. (NAN)

