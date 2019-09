2019 Hajj: Last batch of 369 Kwara Pilgrims arrive llorin

ADVERTISEMENT

The last batch of 369 Pilgrims who travelled with the Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for 2019 Hajj exercise have arrived llorin, the state capital.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Max Airline, which transported the Pilgrims from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, taxied down at the llorin International Airport at about 4.15 am.

Among the last batch of pilgrims were the state 2019 Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Lasisi Kolawole-Jimoh, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Mohammed Unde-Jimoh and other officials.

The Pilgrims were met on arrival by their relations, friends and well wishers who had been waiting for their arrival at the airport since Saturday night.

NAN reports that the first batch of 560 Kwara pilgrims were transported to Saudi Arabia via the llorin International Airport on Sunday, July 14 by Max Airline.

A total of 2, 026 pilgrims from the state, including officials, travelled with the board in four batches for the 2019 Hajj pilgrimage. (NAN)

