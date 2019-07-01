2019 Hajj: Kwara Pilgrims Board inoculates over 2,000 intending pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Monday, concluded the inoculation and medical screening for over 2,000 intending pilgrims, travelling with the board for the 2019 Hajj.

The medical screening, which lasted for three days, was conducted for intending pilgrims from the three senatorial districts of the state.

The intending pilgrims carried out several tests such as blood test, urine test, yellow fever, cerebro spinal meningitis test and pregnancy test for all female intending pilgrims.

Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Mohammed T. Jimoh, while speaking at the Hajj Transit camp in llorin, venue of the exercise, said the screening was part of Saudi Arabia authority’s requirements for issuance of visas.

According to him, the exercise will also afford the board the opportunity to identify intending pilgrims who are medically sound to undertake the holy pilgrimage.

He described Hajj rites as cumbersome, adding that the exercise could only be carried out by medically fit persons.

Jimoh said the board would not hesitate to disqualify any of the intending pilgrims who are not medically fit or pregnant.

“At the end of the screening, if we discover that any of the intending pilgrims cannot undergo the rigorous activities at the Holy land, they will be disqualified from participating.

“Also, whoever among the female intending pilgrims that is pregnant will be automatically disqualified,’’ he said.

He directed that all aged intending Pilgrims should be accompanied by their children or relative to carry out Hajj rites successfully.

