2019 Hajj: Kaduna fixes June 20 as deadline for fare payment

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna Published Date
Civil society urges Senate to reconstitute adhoc panel on Hajj

Kaduna state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has fixed Thursday, June 20, 2019 as the final date for payment of fare by intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj from the state.

A statement by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Yunusa M. Abdullahi, explained that the fixing of the deadline becomes necessary in order to meet up with the deadline set up by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) of June 21, 2019.

The statement warned that defaulters risk forfeiting their chance to make the trip as NAHCON has also fixed deadline for closure of all online hajj arrangements and remittance of the fare to be the same June 21, 2019.

The approved hajj fare for the pilgrims from the state is N1, 549,297.09, our reporter learnt.

