2019 Hajj: Jigawa to close sale of seat on June 18-Official

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSPWB) says it would close the sale of seats for the 2019 Hajj exercise on Tuesday, June 18.

Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, the Public Relations Officer of the board, confirmed this the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

NAN recalls that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had approved N1, 513,789.10 as the 2019 Hajj fare for the state’s intending pilgrims.

Hashim, therefore, urged all intending pilgrims who had earlier paid N1 million as initial deposit, to settle the balance of N518,789.10 before the closing date to enable the board process their visas on time.

NAN also recalls that the board had on May 23 closed the collection of the N1 million deposit, saying that anyone wishing to go for the hajj will have to pay the approved fare, as deposits will no longer be collected.

The NAHCON had allocated 1,472 seats to the state for the 2019 Hajj.

Alhaji Sani Alhassan, Executive Secretary of the board, had, on May 13, announced that over 500 intending pilgrims from the state had paid the deposit of N1 million each for the 2019 pilgrimage. (NAN)

